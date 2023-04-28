Olympique Marseille vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023 

Olympique Marseille host Auxerre at the Orange Velodrome on Sunday (April 30) in Ligue 1.

The hosts have had a largely positive campaign, pushing for UEFA Champions League football next season. Marseille beat in-form Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 in their last game.

They looked set to head towards a draw but profited from a late own goal from the Chelsea-bound Malo Gusto. Marseille are second in the league with 67 points from 32 games and are eight points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Auxerre, meanwhile, endured a difficult first half of the season but have enjoyed a turnaround under manager Christophe Pelissier recently. They held Lille to a 1-1 draw last time out. M'Baye Niang scored the equaliser from the spot just after the hour mark for his fifth league goal of the season. The visitors are 14th in the standings with 33 points from 32 games.

Olympique Marseille vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their 30th meeting, with Marseille leading 14-7.

The hosts have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeaten in eight.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Marseille have conceded 31 league goals this season. Only Lens (25) have conceded fewer.

Ten of Auxerre's 15 league defeats this season have come on the road.

All but one of Marseille's five league defeats this season have come at home.

Olympique Marseille vs Auxerre Prediction

Marseille are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions. They are unbeaten in their last three home games.

Auxerre, meanwhile, have picked up three wins in their last four games and have lost just one of their last 11 Ligue 1 outings. They have, however, struggled for form on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Auxerre

Olympique Marseille vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

