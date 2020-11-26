Olympique Marseille will look to put their Champions League setback behind them when they host struggling FC Nantes at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Les Olympiens lost 0-2 to Porto on Wednesday, a fourth consecutive defeat in the European competition this season, ending their knockout round hopes. However, they haven't lost in the league in six games.

Despite playing only nine times, Andre Villas-Boas's men are sixth in the table with 18 points, six behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain with two games in hand. Marseille are five points clear of Nantes, who've only won three times this campaign.

The Canaries have once again struggled for consistency but have relished playing against the southern outfit in recent times.

Marseille vs Nantes Head-To-Head

Nantes, rather surprisingly, hold a slender advantage in this fixture with 13 wins to Marseille's 12, while nine games have ended all square.

Last season, they played out a goalless stalemate in Nantes, before the Canaries secured a stunning 3-1 victory in the return.

Marseille Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

Nantes Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Marseille vs Nantes Team News

Leonardo Balerdi, who was sent off in the midweek loss to Porto, is available for Marseille as his suspension is only restricted to European games. The home side might be without winger Nemanja Radonjic, who picked up a thigh injury in the same match.

Injured: Nemanja Radonjic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Premier but de la saison pour Abdoulaye Touré ✔#RCLFCN pic.twitter.com/pLysO0J0MH — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) November 26, 2020

Nantes will continue to be without left-wingers Anthony Limbombe and Moses Simon, both of whom are long-term absentees. Aside from the duo, they do not have any fresh injury concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Marseille vs Nantes Predicted XI

Marseille (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Leonardo Balerdi, Jordan Amavi; Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara; Florian Thauvin, Morgan Sanson, Luis Henrique; Valere Germain.

Nantes (4-4-2): Alban Lafont; Sebastian Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah; Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure, Mehdi Abeid, Imran Louza; Randal Kolo Muani, Renaud Edmond.

Marseille vs Nantes Prediction

Marseille haven't beaten Nantes in the league since August 2017 but look primed to end the winless run on Saturday. They haven't lost in six games and have also scored in all but one game so far.

Advertisement

The Canaries will look to their recent record against the Olympians for inspiration but have well and truly struggled for form in this campaign. We expect this match to end in favor of Marseille.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Nantes