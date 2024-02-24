Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Olympique Marseille host Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 25).

Marseille are coming off a 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff, having drew 2-2 in the first leg away.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s side are winless in six Ligue 1 games, losing twice, since a 2-1 win over Clermont Foot in December.

With 30 points from 22 games, Marseille are ninth in the league, six points adrift of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Montpellier, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in style, thrashing Metz 3-0 at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday.

Before that, Michel Der Zakarian’s men were on a four-game winless run, losing three, including a 4-1 defeat to OGC Nice in the Coupe de France.

With 22 points from as many games, Montpellier are 14th in the points table, level on points with Nantes in the relegation playoff spot.

Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 41 meetings, Marseille lead 21-8.

Marseille are unbeaten in last 10 games against Montpellier, winning six since a 2-0 loss in August 2014.

Montpellier have lost all but one of their last six Ligue 1 away games, with a 1-0 victory at Metz on December 17 being the exception.

Marseille are unbeaten in 16 home games, winning 10 since a 1-0 defeat to Ajaccio in their final game of the 2022-23 season.

Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier Prediction

Buoyed by their Europa League win, Olympique Marseille will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to find their feet in the league.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are winless in 10 meetings with Marseille, which should continue at the Orange Velodrome.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Montpellier

Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than three bookings in their last six encounters.)