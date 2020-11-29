Marseille vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Olympique Marseille welcome Olympiacos to the Orange Vélodrome on Tuesday night in their UEFA Champions League Group C fixture.

The hosts lost their 13th straight game in the competition last week in their trip to Porto, but bounced back well in their league game against Nantes to rise up to third in the league standings.

Olympiacos also recorded a win in their league fixture and maintained pole position in the Super League Greece.

This game is a must-win for both sides if they are to have a shot at qualification to the knockout stages or a place in the Europa League last 32.

Marseille vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off five times in the past, with all their meetings coming in UEFA competitions.

In their latest meeting at the Karaiskaki Stadium last month, Olympiacos recorded their only win of the current Champions League campaign, thanks to an injury-time goal by substitute Ahmed Mahgoub.

All their encounters have produced decisive results, with Les Phocéens winning their first three meetings and Erythrolefki recording two back-to-back wins in their latest fixtures.

Olympique Marseille form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Olympiacos form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Marseille vs Olympiacos Team News

Leonardo Balerdi picked up a red card against Porto and is suspended for the game.

André Villas-Boas is set to be without the services of Serbian winger Nemanja Radonjic, who picked up a muscle injury while on international duty with his national team.

Injured: Nemanja Radonjic (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leonardo Balerdi

For the visitors, veteran midfielder Mathieu Valbuena is ruled out while Bruma and Ruben Vinagre are carrying knocks and are doubtful for the trip to France. Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub and Vasilis Sourlis both tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to be in self-isolation.

The Greek side welcomed back Youssef El-Arabi in the attack as he played 83 minutes in their 2-1 win over Aris and is expected to lead the lineup against Marseille.

Injured: Mathieu Valbuena (undisclosed), Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub (COVID-19), Vasilis Sourlis (COVID-19)

Doubtful: Bruma, Ruben Vinagre

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Jordan Amavi; Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier; Morgan Sanson, Dmitri Payet, Florian Thauvin; Dario Benedetto

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Rafinha, Ruben Semedo, Pape Abou Cisse, Jose Holebas; Mady Camara, Yann M'Vila, Andreas Bouchalakis; Maximiliano Lovera, Youssef El-Arabi, Kostas Fortounis

Marseille vs Olympiacos Prediction

Marseille need to replicate their league form in Europe.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 games but have suffered 13 back-to-back defeats in the Champions League. Their struggles in the continental competition just don't make any sense.

Though a place in the round of 16 is highly unlikely at this point, they are still in contention for a spot in the Europa League if they win both of their remaining fixtures.

We expected that Marseille, buoyed by their win in Ligue 1, will produce a strong performance and end their run of Champions League defeats with a win against Olympiacos on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Olympiacos