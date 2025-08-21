Olympique Marseille vs Paris FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Olympique Marseille will host Paris FC at the Orange Velodrome on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side performed well during the off-season, going undefeated in all six of their friendly outings but marked their return to competitive action with a loss, and will be keen to pick up their first win of the campaign on Saturday.

The Olympians suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Stade Rennais in their league opener last weekend. They went a man up at the half-hour mark but failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage before succumbing to defeat in additional time.

Paris FC, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong campaign in the French second tier last season and have been promoted back to the top flight for the first time since the 1978-79 campaign. They also did well in pre-season, beating the likes of Saint-Etienne and Nantes and will be looking to avoid the drop in the new season.

The visitors, however, suffered the same fate as their weekend opponents on the opening weekend as they lost 1-0 to 10-man Angers and perhaps deserved more from the game but could not find a way past Hervé Koffi in the opposition goal.

Olympique Marseille vs Paris FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just six meetings between Marseille and Paris. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won once with their other two contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Ligue 1 clash back in December 1978 which ended 1-1.

Marseille and PFC were two of seven teams in the French top flight this term to lose 1-0 on the opening matchday.

Les Phocéens are without a clean sheet in their last 11 Ligue 1 outings stretching back to last season.

Olympique Marseille vs Paris FC Prediction

Marseille's latest result ended an 11-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won seven of their last eight competitive home games and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

Les Bleus will be gutted not to have picked up any points in their game against Angers but have a far sterner test this weekend and could suffer another defeat here.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 3-1 Paris

Olympique Marseille vs Paris FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 league matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

