Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

The action continues in round 22 of French Ligue 1 as Olympique Marseille and Saint-Etienne square off at the Orange Vélodrome on Saturday. Eirik Horneland’s Saint-Etienne will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having lost their last five meetings since July 2021.

Adrien Rabiot and Neal Maupay were both on target in the second half to fire Olympique Marseille to a 2-0 victory over Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa last Sunday.

Before that, Roberto De Zerbi’s side snapped their run of three consecutive games without a win on February 2, when they narrowly edged out Olympique Lyon 3-2 on home turf.

Olympique Marseille have picked up 43 points from their 21 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit second in the standings, 10 points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne continue to struggle for results in the danger zone as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Stade Rennais at the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium last Saturday.

Horneland’s men have now failed to taste victory in five straight games, claiming two points from a possible 15, and have managed just one win in their last 10 outings across all competitions since late November.

With 18 points from 21 matches, Saint-Etienne are currently 16th in the Ligue 1 table, three points behind 15th-placed Nantes just above the relegation playoff spot.

Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Marseille boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Saint-Etienne have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Marseille are on a five-game winning streak against Horneland’s men, scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in May 2021.

Saint-Etienne currently holds the worst away record in Ligue 1 this season, having picked up just two points from their 11 matches so far.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 home games, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat against Auxerre on November 8.

Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Off the back of two consecutive victories, a resurgent Marseille side will be backing themselves against Saint-Etienne who have struggled to impose themselves on their travels this season. That said, we predict a one-sided affair at the Orange Vélodrome, with De Zerbi’s men coming away with the desired result.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 3-1 Saint-Etienne

Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: First to score - Marseille (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Saint-Etienne)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

