Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Olympique Marseille and Stade Reims square off at Orange Velodrome on Sunday (August 25). Both sides head into the weekend off contrasting opening-day results, with Luka Elsner’s Reims suffering a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to LOSC Lille.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood announced his arrival in Ligue 1 with a bang, netting a brace to fire Marseille to a 5-1 victory over Stade Brestois in their season opener last Saturday.

That followed an impressive run of results in pre-season, where Roberto De Zerbi’s side lost one of five warm-up games, winning three.

Marseille will look to secure European football after finishing eighth last season, one point behind seventh-placed Lens in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Reims, meanwhile were denied a dream start to the season, as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Lille at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Saturday. Before that, Elsner’s men enjoyed a decent pre-season campaign, winning thrice in seven matches, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Reims, though, are winless in five visits to the Orange Velodrome, losing twice, since a 2-0 defeat in August 2019.

Olympique Marseille vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 20 meetings, Marseille lead Reims 9-5.

Marseille are unbeaten in five competitive home games, winning three, since a 2-0 defeat to PSG

Reims are winless in five Ligue 1 away matches, losing twice, since a 2-1 victory at Le Havre in February.

Olympique Marseille vs Stade Reims Prediction

Following their emphatic opening-day display, Marseille head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Reims, meanwhile, are winless in four visits to the Velodrome and could struggle again.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Reims

Olympique Marseille vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marsielle to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight encounters.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 meetings.)

