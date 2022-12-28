Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2022

Olympique Marseille will host Toulouse at the Orange Velodrome on Thursday in another round of Ligue 1 football.

The home team have had a largely solid league campaign and remain on the hunt for UEFA Champions League football. They picked up a 3-2 away win over Monaco in their last league outing, with Jordan Veretout and Sead Kolasinac getting on the scoresheet in the final 15 minutes of the game to clinch all three points.

Marseille sit fourth in the league table with 30 points from 15 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Toulouse have not had the smoothest return to Ligue 1 but remain on course to retain their top-flight status. They were beaten 2-1 by high-flying Stade Rennais in their last competitive game before heading into the international break and playing out three friendlies which saw them draw once and lose twice.

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Olympique Marseille and Toulouse. The hosts have won 19 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won half that tally. There have been 17 draws between the two sides.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture and their last 11 across all competitions.

Two of the Olympians' three Ligue 1 defeats this season have come on home turf.

Toulouse have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only Nantes (3) have picked up fewer.

Marseille have the third-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season with a goal concession tally of 13.

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Prediction

Marseille are on a run of back-to-back league wins after going winless in their four prior games in the competition. They beat Olympique Lyon 1-0 in their last home league game and will be looking to build on that this week.

Toulouse, on the other hand, have lost their last two games and are winless in their last seven matches across all competitions. They have lost five of their last six away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 3-1 Toulouse

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of Toulouse's last 10 matches)

