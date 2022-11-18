Oman vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

Oman and Belarus will meet in a friendly in Al Ain, UAE, on Sunday (November 20).

The Reds are winless in their last four games, including a late 1-0 loss to Germany on Wednesday, where Niclas Fullkrug netted an 80th-minute winner. Branko Ivankovic's side are looking to find their feet going into the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January by picking up wins in their last few games of the year.

The Middle East outfit saw their wait for a first World Cup appearance continue after going out in the third round of the AFC qualifiers. Australia pipped Oman to the playoff spot by just a point to end their qualification hopes.

Belarus, meanwhile, started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-2 loss to Estonia before losing their next seven on the bounce to finish last in their group. Their poor form later continued in the UEFA Nations League, where the White Wings failed to win any of their six games, drawing and losing thrice apiece.

However, Georgy Kondratyev's side narrowly overcame Syria on Thursday for their first win in months. Thaer Krouma's 81st-minute own goal handed them to a 1-0 win.

Oman vs Belarus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Oman and Belarus have met just once before - in a friendly in 2020 - which Belarus comfortably won 4-0.

Belarus' 1-0 win over Syria was their first in seven games.

Belarus have won all three of their friendlies this year.

After winning three games in a row, Oman are now winless in their last four, losing the last two.

Oman have failed to score in their last two games - a pair of 1-0 defeats to Jordan and Germany.

Oman vs Belarus Prediction

Neither team is playing at the World Cup, and considering their recent form, this could turn out to be a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Oman 1-1 Belarus

Oman vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

