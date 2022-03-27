Oman vs China prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Oman will host China at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Tuesday in their final qualifying game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Reds have already been eliminated from the fray after collecting just 11 points from nine games. However, ending their campaign on a high looks to be on their agenda, especially after they saw off Vietnam 1-0 in their penultimate game on Thursday.

China, meanwhile, are below them in the Group B standings, sitting five points adrift in fourth place with just one win so far. However, the Dragons produced an encouraging performance earlier this week by holding Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw.

Oman vs China Head-To-Head

There have been eight clashes between the two teams, with the Dragons winning five times against Oman and losing just once, way back in 2008. In their November meeting last year, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Oman Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W.

China Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-D.

Oman vs China Team News

Oman

Despite a 1-0 win against Vietnam in their last outing, the Reds could opt to make a few changes in their XI. Experienced midfielder Mohsin Al-Khaldi, an unused substitute on Thursday, could regain his place in midfield. Faiz Al-Rushaidi could Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini, who made his debut in the last game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

China

Experienced defender Yu Dabao could slot back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Beijing Guoan striker Zhang Yuning hasn't scored for the Dragons since October last year. So manager Li Xiaopeng could opt to give Tan Long a chance here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Oman vs China Predicted XIs

Oman (4-1-3-2): Faiz Al-Rushaidi; Fahmi Durbin, Juma Al-Habsi, Ali Al-Busaidi, Abdulaziz Al-Gheilani; Harib Al-Saadi; Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Abdullah Fawaz; Khalid Al-Hajri, Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali..

China (5-3-2): Yan Junling; Gao Zhunyi, Yu Dabao, Zhu Chenjie, Tong Lei, Yang Liu; Hao Junmin, Xi Xin, Bin Bin Liu; Tan Long, Yuning Zhang.

Oman vs China Prediction

With neither team in contention for a place in the next round and their World Cup hopes over, this game is a dead rubber. However, with both teams looking to finish with a flourish, a tense draw could ensue.

Prediction: Oman 1-1 China.

