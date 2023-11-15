Oman vs Chinese Taipei Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023 

Oman host Chinese Taipei at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Thursday in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn alongside Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia in Group D for the second round.

Ranked 72nd in the world, Oman have had a busy year, having participated in the Arabian Gulf Cup and the CAFA Nations Cup besides a few friendly games.

The Reds reached the finals of the Gulf Cup, only to lose out to Iraq 3-2 in extra-time, while finishing in third place of the Central Asian tournament.

Branko Ivanković's side were last seen in action in September, playing a pair of friendlies to Palestine and the USA. Oman won the first one 2-1 before getting battered 4-0 in the next.

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei have only been involved in a handful of friendlies this year. In June, the side drew 2-2 with Thailand before a 3-2 win over the Philippines.

Three months later, the Blue Wings played the Philippines again, but this time, it ended all square at 1-1, before Singapore condemned them to a 3-1 loss.

In the first round of the World Cup qualifiers, Chinese Taipei thrashed Timor-Leste 7-0 on aggregate to qualify for the second round.

Oman vs Chinese Taipei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Oman and Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei is looking to win their third consecutive game

Having lost their last game 4-0 to USA, Oman could see consecutive losses for the first time since November 2022

Oman are ranked 72nd in the world, whereas Chinese Taipei occupy152nd place

Oman vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

Oman are the clear favorites here, as the Gulf nation have the home advantage, are ranked much higher than Chinese Taipei and boast a better squad too. The Blue Wings might play defensively here but that may not be enough to keep out the hosts.

Prediction: Oman 2-0 Chinese Taipei

Oman vs Chinese Taipei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No