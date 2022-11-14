Oman vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

Oman will entertain 2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in a friendly game on Wednesday, 16 November.

This will be the first game for both teams since September. Oman suffered a 1-0 defeat against Jordan in a friendly match while Germany played out a highly entertaining 3-3 draw against England in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Oman have failed to qualify for the World Cup this year and after this match, they will play another friendly against Belarus on Sunday, 20 November.

Germany have been drawn alongside Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica in a tricky Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After this match they will travel to Qatar to begin their preparations for their campaign opener against Japan next Wednesday.

Oman vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just once thus far, with that meeting coming all the way back in 1998. It was also a friendly game that ended in a 2-0 win for Germany.

Oman have suffered one defeat in their last seven games across all competitions, picking four wins and playing out two draws in the remaining six games.

Oman's last six games across all competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Germany, on the other hand, have picked up just one win in their last seven games across all competitions and have not kept a clean sheet in that period. Just two of their last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.

Germany are undefeated in their last eight away games across all competitions, though the last four games have ended in draws. They have scored 20 goals in these games.

Oman are undefeated in their last four home games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Oman vs Germany Prediction

Al-Ahmar have a solid home record in their recent games and will be looking to put in a solid display against a team like Germany. They have endured low-scoring outings in recent months and we don't expect them to enjoy a prolific outing here.

Germany @DFB_Team_EN



Get well soon @mterstegen1 will not travel with the rest of the squad to Oman today due to a stomach bug. He will remain in Frankfurt and then fly out once he has recovered.Get well soon ℹ️ @mterstegen1 will not travel with the rest of the squad to Oman today due to a stomach bug. He will remain in Frankfurt and then fly out once he has recovered.Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/M3O1DDMZqm

Die Mannschaft have traveled with an almost full-strength squad for the friendly game and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves here. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is a notable absentee with a stomach bug and has not traveled with the squad to Muscat.

Nonetheless, the visitors have too much quality in their squad and should not face any problems in recording a comfortable win in this match.

Prediction: Oman 1-2 Germany.

Oman vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Germany to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Thomas Muller to score or assist at any time - Yes

