Oman vs Japan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Oman and Japan will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to China on Thursday. Wu Lei and Amjad Al Harthi scored in either half to share the points at fulltime.

Japan secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Vietnam. Genk forward Junya Ito scored the match-winner in the 17th minute of the game.

The victory helped the Blue Samurai climb into third spot in Group B, having garnered nine points from five matches. Oman are two points and one place behind them, making this a direct battle for the playoff spot in the group.

Oman vs Japan Head-to-Head

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides. Japan have nine wins to their name while Oman were victorious on one occasion. The two sides shared the spoils in three previous matches.

The first leg meeting between the sides ended in a shock 1-0 away victory for Oman. Issam Al Sabhi scored the winning goal in the 88th minute.

Japan have won three of their last five matches, while Tuesday's hosts have two wins from their last five games.

Oman form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Japan form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Oman vs Japan Team News

Oman

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan

Experienced players like Yuto Nagatomo, Eiji Kawashima and team captain Maya Yoshida headline Japan's 28-man squad for November's qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Oman vs Japan Predicted XI

Oman Predicted XI (4-3-3): Faiz Al-Rushaidi (GK); Juma Al Habsi, Fahmi Durbin, Juma Al-Habsi, Ali Al-Busaidi; Salaah Al Yahyaei, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Harib Al-Saadi; Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali, Issam Al Sabhi, Khalid Al-Hajri

Japan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Wataru Endo, Gaku Shibasaki; Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada, Takumi Minamino; Yuya Osako

Oman vs Japan Prediction

Japan's poor start to the qualifiers saw them in the lower rungs of the table but they have rebounded well and now have a shot at finishing in the top two spots. They will be looking to take advantage of any slips by Saudi Arabia or Australia and will also have revenge on their minds for the first leg defeat to Oman on home turf.

The hosts have been brilliant in attack and could create enough chances to get on the scoresheet but we are backing Japan to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Oman 1-2 Japan

Edited by Peter P