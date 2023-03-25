Oman vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Oman host Lebanon at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Monday (March 27) in a friendly.

Al-Ahmar will play for the first time since losing in the final of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January, where Iraq beat them to the title. It was a pulsating encounter with twists and turns. Branko Ivankovic's side trailed the Lions of Mesopotamia for large swathes, only to equalise in the 10th minute of stoppage time from the spot.

In extra time, Oman trailed once again but restored parity in the penultimate minute of proceedings. However, they conceded in the 122nd minute to lose the cup.

With the Asia Cup coming up in January next year, the Gulf Sambas will begin preparations for the same, having qualified for the tournament in Qatar. Lebanon will be in action at the tournament too, as the Cedars make their third appearance and second in a row.

Oman vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been ten clashes between the two sides, with Oman winning four and losing three.

Lebanon and Oman meet for the first time September 2019, when the Reds beat the Cedars 1-0

Lebanon are winless in six games, losing their last four without scoring.

Oman's 3-2 defeat to Iraq in the Gulf Cup final was their first loss in eight games.

The visitors' last seven goals have come from as many different players

Having lost to Iraq in their last game, Oman could lose consecutively for the first time since September-November last year (1-0 vs Jordan and Germany in friendlies).

Oman have won just one of their last three games (2-0 vs China in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers).

Oman vs Lebanon Prediction

Lebanon have been on a torrid run of form in their last few games, looking lost in every area of the pitch. It's also worth noting that they have scored just twice in ten games.

Oman, meanwhile, have been impressive even by their own standards and have the attacking quality to see off the Cedars comfortably.

Prediction: Oman 2-0 Lebanon

Oman vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes