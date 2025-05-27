Oman vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025 

Oman and Lebanon will trade tackles in an international friendly on Wednesday. Both sides will use the game as preparation for their return to competitive action next week.

Oman will be squaring up against Jordan in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier that they will be hosting while Lebanon travel to take on Yemen in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Cedars will be looking to build on the 5-0 home win they registered over Brunei in the Asian Cup qualifiers in March. The game was practically wrapped up at halftime, with Malek Fakhro scoring a brace while Samy Merheg and Husseyn Chakroun scored a goal each to give their nation a 4-0 lead at the break. Mohamad Haidar completed the rout in the 90th minute.

Oman, meanwhile, saw off Niger with a 4-1 home win in a friendly last week. They went ahead through Tariq Al-Sadi's 25th-minute penalty before Abdoul-Latif Goumey equalized in the 40th minute. Mohamed Al-Ghafri scored a brace to give the hosts a 3-1 lead at halftime. Muhsen Al Ghassani added a fourth with four minutes left in regulation time.

Oman vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Oman have five wins to their name while three games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in March 2023 when Oman claimed a 2-0 win in a friendly.

The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Oman have lost just one of their last 10 games (five wins).

Lebanon are unbeaten in their last six games.

Oman form guide: W-W-D-D-L Lebanon form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Oman vs Lebanon Prediction

Oman have had a relatively impressive World Cup campaign and still have a slim shot at automatic qualification for a maiden World Cup. The Reds have been on an upward trajectory in recent months that has seen them hold South Korea to a draw away from home and also claim a win over Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon are not in the World Cup qualifiers, having already been eliminated in the third round. However, they have been in fine form of their own, winning their last five on the spin.

We are backing Oman to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Oman 1-0 Lebanon

Oman vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Oman to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More