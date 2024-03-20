Oman vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Oman and Malaysia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Thursday.

This will be the first meeting between the two nations since March 2015, when Jaroslav Silhavy’s men stormed to a 6-0 victory in a friendly matchup.

Oman endured another disappointing AFC Asian Cup run as they picked up just two points from three group-stage matches to finish third in Group F.

Silhavy’s side now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei on November 16, five days before crashing back down to earth in a 1-0 loss to Kyrgyzstan.

Oman will be backing themselves to return to winning ways on Thursday as they go up against an opposing side who have lost their last two encounters, conceding nine goals and failing to find the back of the net in that time.

Like the host, Malaysia suffered a group-stage exit from the just-concluded Asian Cup as they picked up just one point from a possible nine in Group E.

Pan-Gon Kim’s men will look to quickly put that underwhelming outing behind them as they return to the World Cup qualifiers, where they boast a 100% record after the opening two matches.

Malaysia kicked off their quest for a place in the 2026 World Cup with a pulsating 4-3 victory over Kyrgyzstan on November 16, five days before scraping a 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

Oman vs Malaysia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Malaysia boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Oman have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Oman are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since December 2023.

Malaysia have failed to win their last four matches in all competitions, losing twice and picking up two draws since November’s 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

Oman vs Malaysia Prediction

Malaysia have enjoyed a solid start to the World Cup qualifiers but are in for a tough 90 minutes against an Oman side who have been rock solid on home turf.

We anticipate a cagey affair at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, with Silhavy’s side claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Oman 2-1 Malaysia

Oman vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Oman to win

Tip 2: First to score - Oman (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Malaysia’s last five games)