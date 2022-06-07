Oman vs New Zealand prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Oman and New Zealand lock horns at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday in an international friendly.

The Reds have already secured qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers and aren't scheduled to play any more games this month after this one.

However, New Zealand will see this opportunity to prepare themselves for the all-important 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica coming up next week.

A victory for the All Whites will secure their passage to Qatar, where they could play in Group E of the finals alongside powerhouses Spain, Germany and Japan.

Oman vs New Zealand Head-To-Head

Oman have lost four of their previous six clashes with New Zealand, winning just once - a 1-0 international friendly victory in June 1999.

This will be their first encounter since November 2015.

Oman Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

New Zealand Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Oman vs New Zealand Team News

Oman

Oman saw off Nepal last week, but head coach Branko Ivanković could still make a few changes to give others a chance to get a few minutes under their belt.

Omar Al-Malki made his competitive debut in the aforesaid game and marked the occasion with a goal too. He will be keen to build on this and bag another goal or two against the All Whites.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New Zealand

The All Whites have called up 26 players and could make some changes to their XI after their 1-0 loss to Peru last week.

Marco Rojas and Kosta Barbarouses could return to midfield to provide some experience and impetus.

Vice-captain and goalscoring talisman Chris Wood has six goals from as many games this year and could lead the line once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Oman vs New Zealand Predicted XI

Oman (4-1-2-1-2): Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini; Amjad Al-Harthi, Fahmi Durbin, Juma Al-Habsi, Ahmed Al-Kaabi; Harib Al-Saadi; Abdullah Fawaz, Arshad Al-Alawi; Salaah Al-Yahyaei; Khalid Al-Hajri, Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali.

New Zealand (3-1-4-2): Oliver Sail; Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith; Joe Bell; Kosta Barbarouses, Liberato Cacace, Tim Payne, Matthew Garbett; Alex Greive, Chris Wood.

Oman vs New Zealand Prediction

Oman have nothing at stake but could still see off a New Zealand side who could play an experimental lineup to avoid last-minute injuries before the World Cup playoff.

Prediction: Oman 2-1 New Zealand

