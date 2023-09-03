Oman vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th September 2023

Oman host Palestine at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Wednesday for an international friendly.

The Reds play for the first time since finishing third in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup in June. After failing to beat Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Oman salvaged their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Turkmenistan in their final group fixture to come second.

In the third-place playoff, Oman overcame another Central Asian side, Kyrgyzstan, 1-0 to secure the bronze medal.

Harib Al-Saadi's side will be eager to continue their winning run in this month's double-header against Palestine and the United States. They also have one eye on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which are set to begin next month.

Palestine didn't participate in any international tournament this year, playing just three friendly games. The Fedayeen began the calendar year with a 2-1 defeat of Bahrain, followed by a 0-0 draw with Indonesia. Against China, though, Makram Daboub's side crashed to a 2-0 loss, with Wu Lei and Tyias Browning doing the damage.

Next month, though, Palestine are set to participate in the 2023 Merdeka Tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before starting the World Cup qualifiers in November.

Oman vs Palestine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three previous clashes between the sides, with Oman winning twice and losing just once to Palestine.

Oman and Palestine meet for the first time since March 2018, when the former pulled off a 1-0 victory in the AFC Asia Cup qualifiers.

Palestine have failed to score in their last two friendly matches: a 2-0 loss vs China and a 0-0 draw with Indonesia.

Oman are unbeaten in their last three games.

Oman are looking to keep a clean sheet for the third time in a row.

Oman have won their last four international friendly games.

Oman vs Palestine Prediction

Oman are on a good run of form, especially in friendly international matches. Their defense has looked strong and they will rely on their backline once again to keep their rivals at bay.

Palestine might still find a goal, but we do not believe that will be enough to secure a win, with Oman likely to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Oman 2-1 Palestine

Oman vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes