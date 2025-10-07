Oman vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Oman will square off with Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fourth round campaign opener on Wednesday. The group winner will progress to the main event next year while the second-placed team will head to the fifth round.

Ad

Al-Ahmar met Palestine in their third round match in June and were held to a 1-1 draw. They were last in action in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup and settled for a fourth-placed finish in September.

The Maroons met Uzbekistan in their final third qualifying round match in June and suffered a 1-0 loss. They are winless in three games since, and suffered a 4-1 loss to Russia in a friendly last month.

Ad

Trending

Oman vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 35 times in all competitions. The Maroons have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 19 wins. The Reds have nine wins and seven games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup in December 2024 and the Reds registered a 2-1 win.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Oman had registered three wins in 10 games of the third qualifying round.

The Maroons fared slightly better with four wins.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in six World Cup qualifying meetings against Al-Ahmar, keeping five clean sheets.

The Reds have conceded one goal apiece in their last five games in all competitions.

The Maroons have seen conclusive results in their four competitive games in 2025, recording two wins.

Ad

Oman vs Qatar Prediction

Al-Ahmar have suffered just three defeats across all competitions in 2025, with one registered in the World Cup qualifiers in June. Notably, they have registered just one win in this fixture since 2009.

The Maroons have lost two of their four World Cup qualifying games in 2025, with both defeats registered on their travels. They are unbeaten in their six World Cup qualifying games against the Reds, recording four wins, including a 2-1 triumph in 2021.

Ad

The match is being played in Al Rayyan, so the Maroons will have the home advantage and they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Oman 1-2 Qatar

Oman vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qatar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More