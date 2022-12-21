Oman vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

Oman and Syria will lock horns at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in neutral UAE in a friendly on Friday (December 23).

It's Oman's first game since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are scheduled to meet Syria the next week before closing out their year. The Reds narrowly missed out on qualification for the Qatar showpiece by finishing a point behind fourth-placed Australia in the third qualifying round.

Branko Ivankovic's side will be playing in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January, so they will look up to the Syria friendlies as an opportunity to prepare for the same.

Speaking of Syria, the Qasioun Eagles also went out in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers but fared poorly, winning just once in ten games to finish second from bottom.

Oman vs Syria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 clashes between the two teams before, with Syria winning eight times and losing on five occasions.

Oman and Syria's last two meetings have ended 1-1 (June 2017 and November 2018).

Syria have beaten Oman just once in their last six meetings - a 2-1 friendly win in June 2015.

Syria have lost their last two friendlies - 1-0 vs Belarus and 2-1 vs Venezuela.

Oman's last two friendly games before the World Cup were a 1-0 loss to Germany and a 2-0 win over Belarus.

In nine games this year, Syria have won only twice - 3-0 vs Lebanon in the World Cup qualifiers and 1-0 vs Tajikistan in a friendly - losing six.

Oman have won four of their ten games in 2022, losing thrice.

Oman vs Syria Prediction

Oman, ranked 15 places above Syria, are set to play in the Arabian Gulf Cup in just over two weeks from now. They will look to approach the game more seriously than their Middle-Eastern rivals.

Syria have endured a tough year and come into the game off four consecutive defeats. The trend could continue.

Prediction: Oman 2-0 Syria

Oman vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

