Oman vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2024 

Thailand play Oman at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday for matchday two of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Group F.

A victory for Thailand will seal their place in the knockout stages as the War Elephants beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in the first group fixture.

Supachai Chaided was at the double for the South Asian side, putting them in front after 26 minutes and then doubling their advantage in the 48th minute.

Head coach Masatada Ishii, content with his team's performance, is likely to play the same XI here against an Oman side that face an early exit from the tournament.

Making their third consecutive appearance in the cup, the Reds were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their first group match. Salah Al-Yahyaei put them in front after 14 minutes from the penalty spot and Oman remained ahead in the tie for a long time.

In the 78th minute, Abdulrahman Ghareeb equalized for Saudi Arabia before Mohammed Al-Bulaihi netted the winner for the Green Falcons in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

After the first round of games, Thailand are at the top of the group with three points, ahead of Saudi Arabia on goal difference, whereas Oman are in third.

Oman vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides before, with each side winning five times over the other.

Oman have beaten Thailand in their last two encounters: 2-0 in February 2012 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier and 1-0 in May 2021 in a friendly.

The only draw between the sides came in September 1986, when Oman and Thailand played out a 0-0 stalemate in the Asian Games that year.

After going four games without a win, Thailand have won two of their next three.

Oman have been knocked out in the group stages in three of their previous appearances

If Thailand qualify for the last 16, it will be their third appearance in the knockout stages and the second in a row.

Oman vs Thailand Prediction

Oman have won their last two games against Thailand and will hence be confident of their chances, but Thailand are not going down so easily. The War Elephants have enough in the tank to hold them to a stalemate.

Prediction: Oman 1-1 Thailand

Oman vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes