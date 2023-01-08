Oman vs Yemen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9, 2023

Oman and Yemen will play their second game in the Arabian Gulf Cup at the Basra International Stadium on Monday (January 9).

Oman claimed one point from their opener against hosts Iraq following a hard-fought goalless draw on Friday. The outcome was a morale booster for the 2017 champions, who have glory in their sights following a woeful campaign in the previous edition. However, they sit third in Group A and must finish among the first two to qualify.

Al-Ahmar have never lost against Yemen and will hope to continue that record when the sides face off on Monday. They will need the full points ahead of their outing against the group’s giants Saudi Arabia. Oman and Iraq are the main contenders for the second spot.

Yemen, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 by Saudi Arabia. Al-Taawoun FC forward Sumayhan Al-Nabit opened the scoring after 18 minutes – his first goal on his international debut. Musab Al-Juwayr, 19, also on his first cap, converted from the spot to double their lead. Mudir Abdurabu and Co. couldn’t launch a comeback for Yemen.

Al-Yaman As-Sa'eed have participated in nine previous Arabian Gulf Cup editions but have never won a game or progressed beyond the group stage. Coach Miroslav Soukup doesn’t have high expectations for his team in this edition, saying:

“We’re not favourites at all, but we will do our best and accept the outcome."

Oman vs Yemen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times, with Oman winning four and one game drawn.

Oman have scored seven goals against Yemen and conceded twice.

Oman have played 104 games in the Gulf Cup as opposed to 30 for Yemen.

Yemen played eight games in 2022, winning three, drawing one and losing four.

Oman have won thrice in their last five games, drawing once and losing once, while Yemen have drawn once and lost four times.

Form Guide: Oman – D-W-W-W-L; Yemen – L-L-L-D-L.

Oman vs Yemen Prediction

Al-Ahmar will focus on scoring as many goals as possible, as goal difference could be crucial for a ticket to the next round.

Al-Yaman As-Sa'eed should put up a fight to avoid a second straight defeat and early elimination. However, Oman possess more quality players capable of making a difference and should win convincingly.

Prediction: Oman 3-1 Yemen

