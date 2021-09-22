"On another level" - Scholes explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Eric Cantona

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise on former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming the Portuguese was better than Eric Cantona. Ever since securing a blockbuster return to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has been making headlines with his performances.

And in the wake of his impressive performances, former team-mate Paul Scholes has explained how Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated himself above another Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona.

Having played alongside both Ronaldo and Cantona, Scholes told Premier League Productions:

"Eric was very similar but Cristiano was still on another level from that. Eric did go out and practice but he wasn’t so much a gym person.

"Cristiano did all of his practicing before and after training and also made sure he was stronger for the Premier League by going into the gym afterwards.

Scholes also added that he had never come across a more professional person than Cristiano Ronaldo. The former England international went on to claim his routine and the way he prepared was something British football had never seen back then.

"I’ve never seen a more professional person.

"He was out there all day long, practicing those free kicks, his speed, he was sprinting up hills, he had weights on his ankles.

"He was doing everything that the likes of the British players hadn’t seen. That wasn’t it, he was in the gym afterwards, just doing everything to prepare himself."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who first arrived at Old Trafford back in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon, went on to spend six successful years at the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won several trophies, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League, before joining Real Madrid for a then world-record fee in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that age is just a number

Even at 36, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to remain fit and hungry to succeed at the highest level. The Manchester United forward has already netted four goals in three appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this term.

Considering his unwavering confidence and desire to always outmatch his counterparts, Manchester United could be set to benefit massively. Even inside the United dressing room, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to have a significant impact in terms of inspiring his team-mates.

Manchester United, who face West Ham in the League Cup on Wednesday, are only back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

