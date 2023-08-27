"On fire" – Liverpool star wowed by Michail Antonio's performance in West Ham United's 3-1 win against Brighton

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has taken to social media to react positively to Michail Antonio's standout outing in West Ham United's 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 26).

Antonio, 33, helped David Moyes' side maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League season with a fine number-nine performance. He scored his side's third goal and completed seven passes, registered two shots on target and won six duels against Brighton.

Taking to Instagram, the Jamaica international posted an image of him netting past Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. He wrote:

"Another great performance 😎 #twinninggoals"

Adrian, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer from West Ham in 2019, shared his thoughts on his former teammate's recent outing. He wrote:

"On fire 🔥"

West Ham new boy Edson Alvarez also commented below the post:

"😮‍💨👏🏼"

Newcastle United star Callum Wilson also pitched in. He commented:

"👏🏽🤝🏽"

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna also lauded Antonio. He wrote:

"👏👏👏❤️"

Adrian, 36, spent six years at the Hammers after joining them from Real Betis on a Bosman move. He registered 43 clean sheets in 150 appearances for the London outfit, conceding 215 goals in the process.

Antonio, on the other hand, will next be in action in the Hammers' Premier League encounter against newly promoted side Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday (September 1).

Dimitar Berbatov makes bold prediction for Liverpool's game against Newcastle United

In his column for Metro, ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov predicted a 3-2 loss for Liverpool in their league game at Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27). He wrote:

"This is going to be a great game and I'm going for Newcastle. People don't pay too much attention to Newcastle, they have a great squad and played well against City. Liverpool are not the way they used to be with players leaving, especially in midfield, so I think Newcastle can exploit these weaknesses."

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League past campaign, are currently on the hunt for a first-choice holding midfielder after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's departures. They have signed Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for £16 million as a backup man in the aftermath of their failed pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Earlier, the Reds started the ongoing campaign with a a 1-1 stalemate at Chelsea and followed it up with a 3-1 home win against Bournemouth. They are likely to put up a fight at Tyneside in their quest to reclaim their lost UEFA Champions League berth this campaign.