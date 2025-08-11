Once Caldas vs Huracan Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2025

Argentinian giants Huracan visit the Estadio Palogrande on Tuesday to face off with Once Caldas for the first leg of their clash in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana round of 16. The Burners cantered into the knockout stages after clinching Group C with four wins and 14 points from six games, while remaining unbeaten throughout the round too - a record shared with seven other sides in the competition.

Colombia's America de Cali were the only side who avoided a loss against them in the group, holding Huracan to goalless stalemates in both their clashes. Regardless, Frank Kudelka's side finished six points above them in first place.

Now, Huracan will compete with another Colombian team for a place in the quarter-finals, and it could be another long two legs as Once Caldas were quite impressive in the first round.

After starting their campaign with a 1-0 home loss to Fluminense, El Blanco won the next four to seal their progression, until the Brazilian side came back to haunt them and inflict a second defeat on the final day.

Although both teams were confirmed to have reached the last 16 by then, it was a battle for Group F's top spot with Fluminense and Once Caldas separated by just a point on the table. The Colombia team only needed a draw to progress as group winners, but were unable to break down their hosts, who prevailed by virtue of goals from Matheus Martinelli and Kevin Serna.

Once Caldas vs Huracan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for the first time in history.

Huracan have played a Colombian side on 10 occasions, winning none and losing four times.

After two back-to-back first-round exits in 2019 and 2022, the Burners have made it to the knockout stages again.

Once Caldas have faced an Argentinian side on 12 occasions, winning five and losing four times.

El Blanco are making just their second appearance in the Copa Sudamericana.

Once Caldas vs Huracan Prediction

Though in great form, Hurancan's terrible record against Colombian sides cannot be ignored here, and Once Caldas will be looking to make the most of it to avoid a defeat.

We expect this encounter to end in a stalemate, with all to play for in Buenos Aires next week.

Prediction: Once Caldas 1-1 Huracan

Once Caldas vs Huracan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

