Once Caldas vs Millonarios Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Once Caldas will play host to Millonarios at Estadio Palogrande in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday. This is an all-Colombian clash that is expected to display a domestic rivalry.

Once Caldas vs Millonarios Preview

Once Caldas made it to this competition as the second best team in the 2024 Primera A aggregate table that did not qualify for 2025 Copa Libertadores. The hosts are returning to the competition following their debut in 2019 when they crashed out in the first stage. They will hope to progress beyond this phase this time around.

El Blanco are recovering from a shock 2-1 home defeat against Alianza in their last league fixture. Local fans will not tolerate another setback at home. Once Caldas are having a dream start in the Categoría Primera A (Colombian top flight). They have won four matches out of seven, and sit in the sixth spot on 12 points.

Millonarios earned qualification as the best team in the 2024 Primera A aggregate table not qualified for 2025 Copa Libertadores. The Bogotá-based club are making their seventh appearance in the continental competition. They last competed in the 2023 edition when they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Millos returned to winning ways in their last league match after defeating Deportes Tolima 2-0. The visitors were handed a 3-1 drubbing by Deportivo Cali in their previous game. Once Caldas and Millonarios shared the spoils 1-1 in their last meeting, but they have prevailed over each other several times, home and away.

Once Caldas vs Millonarios Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Once Caldas have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Millonarios.

Once Caldas have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches against Millonarios.

Once Caldas have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Millonarios have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Once Caldas have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Millonarios have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Once Caldas – L-W-W-L-W, Millonarios – W-L-W-L-D.

Once Caldas vs Millonarios Prediction

Both teams are in good shape. Once Caldas have a vibrant crowd that can cheer them on. Winning may not be enough, but they will aim to secure a solid lead ahead of the second leg.

Millonarios last defeated Once Caldas at home in February 2021. They have suffered two losses and managed a draw once since then.

Once Caldas are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Once Caldas 3-1 Millonarios

Once Caldas vs Millonarios Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Once Caldas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Once Caldas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Millonarios to score - Yes

