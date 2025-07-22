Once Caldas vs San Antonio BB Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2024 

Once Caldas and San Antonio BB will trade tackles in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana playoff tie on Wednesday (July 23rd). The game will be played at Estadio Palogrande.

The hosts hold a comfortable advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 away win in the first leg in Bolivia last week. Bulo Bulo were reduced to 10 men when Erwin Sanchez was sent off in the 43rd minute. Jefry Arley Ramirez broke the deadlock for the visitors five minutes into the second half while Dayro Moreno and Pipe Gomez scored late goals to complete the rout.

El Blanco followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 defeat away to Fortaleza in the Colombian Primera A. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Emilio Aristizabal and Ronaldo Pajaro scoring for the hosts while Dayro Moreno halved the deficit in first half injury time.

Bulo Bulo, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 away win over Real Oruro in their last outing. Their hosts were reduced to nine men following red cards to Eduardo Alvarez and Yhon Villegas. Alcides Avalos and Rodrigo Vargas scored injury time goals to help their side claim the win.

El Santo will now shift their attention to the continental clash as they aim to overturn a three-goal deficit. The winner of this tie faces Huracan in the round-of-16 while the loser gets eliminated.

Once Caldas vs San Antonio BB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Four of Once Caldas' last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of San Antonio BB's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Caldas have won just one of their last 12 games (seven losses).

Four of Caldas' last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Once Caldas vs San Antonio BB Prediction

Once Caldas have one foot in the next round of the Sudamericana, despite being out-of-sorts in the last few months.

San Antonio BB, for their part, have their work cut out if they are to overturn a three-goal deficit. Their chances are slim.

Backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Once Caldas 3-1 San Antonio

Once Caldas vs San Antonio BB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Once Caldas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime result: Once Caldas to win

