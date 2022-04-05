“One of the best in the business” – Paul Merson urges Aston Villa to snap up Premier League star

Former Premier League player Paul Merson has urged Aston Villa to target Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer.

The Englishman has been in fine form for the Saints this season. He has scored seven goals and contributed four assists in 28 Premier League games from midfield.

He has been instrumental for Southampton over the years and his impressive performances saw Villa bid £25 million for him last summer (per SkySports).

The 27-year-old rejected the opportunity to join the Villains back then. But Merson believes they should target the midfielder once again telling Sky Sports (via DailyEcho):

"The midfield (Aston Villa) isn’t bad, but I would go and try to get a Ward-Prowse. I played at Villa Park. Tim (Sherwood), he’s been the manager there as well. It’s a big pitch. I think you need someone who is a good passer in midfield, who can spray the ball around. I don’t think they have someone who can spray the ball around. I think someone like a Ward-Prowse is one of the best in the business at doing that."

Ward-Prowse boasts huge talent on the ball when picking out a man. He has also become the leading dead-ball specialist in the league, regularly chipping in with brilliant free-kicks.

He currently sits top of the all-time Premier League players for free-kicks scored on 13. He is four ahead of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in third.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK James Ward-Prowse has now scored 13 free-kicks in the Premier League - only David Beckham (18) has scored more in the competition’s history... James Ward-Prowse has now scored 13 free-kicks in the Premier League - only David Beckham (18) has scored more in the competition’s history... https://t.co/cNs1v8w2sH

Ward-Prowse would be a hit for the Villains in the Premier League

Aston Villa currently have Douglas Luiz and James McGinn in their midfield and the duo do possess tenaciousness and defensive know-how. But they don't possess the passing abilities Ward-Prowse has as he can open a defense up with his fantastic vision.

Potentially bringing the England international to Villa Park would be an astute piece of business for manager Steven Gerrard.

The only stumbling block is potentially the player's preference. He is Southampton's captain and star man and has enjoyed his time at St Mary's, having come through the Saints academy.

He also signed a new contract following the Saints' rejection of Villa's offer for the midfielder, keeping him at the club until 2026.

But Gerrard is beginning to build an impressive squad at Aston Villa with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne having been brought in.

The Villains have looked vulnerable in midfield this season and do at times lack that killer pass that Ward-Prowse is renowned for.

Transfermarkt currently price the midfielder at £28.8 million. However, that fee will likely rise off the back of a hugely impressive season for the Englishman.

