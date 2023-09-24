“One of the best nights of my life” - Manchester United star says he loved every minute of 1-0 Burnley win

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has reflected on his memorable performance in the 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Saturday (September 23).

In the process, United ended a three-game run of conceding at least thrice in three straight outings across competitions for the first time since 1978. It was the Red Devils's first win in four games.

Veteran defender Evans was handed a surprise start for the Red Devils due to injuries to many first-team regulars. The 35-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands, providing a sublime assist for captain Bruno Fernandes' 45th-minute winner.

Following his Man of the Match showing, the Manchester United defender told TNT that it was one of the best nights of his life. He also added that he returned to the club this summwr not expecting to play as he marked his 200th appearances for the Premier League giants:

"I loved every minute of it. Before the game you get a feeling, I couldn't wait, just pure excitement. Coming up here on the bus I was buzzing.

"That was my 200th game for Manchester United, I never thought I would ever reach that figure. It was one of the best nights of my life.

Manager Erik ten Hag also hailed Evans for his contributions at both ends:

"He showed personality. He was calm, composed and did everything right. It was a very good performance. He gave the team calmness, coaching, and then his skills were brilliant with the goal."

Evans had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half before his stunning cross set up Fernandes for the winner on the cusp of half-time.

How did Jonny Evans end up at Manchester United?

Evans endured relegation with Leicester City last season as his deal also came to an end. He receivef an offer from Manchester United to join their preseason training camp.

The Red Devils failed to land any of their central defensive targets during the summer, so they opted for Evans, who had played for the club previously. The veteran defender joined to provide cover in the centre-back position.

Injuries to Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez saw Evans make his first start for his boyhood club since May 2015.