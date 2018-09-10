One-club men: 8 players who spent their entire careers at one club

The game of football remains the most popular sport in the world and as such supporters share a strong bond with their clubs. Sometimes players also develop a strong bond with their own clubs and become reluctant to leave the club to another club. Such players are very rare to find in the game given the competition for players services and attractive offers given out by other rival clubs.

However, there have been very few players who have been able to remain loyal to their clubs and have spent the entirety of their careers at only one club. Some of these players even sometimes refused attractive and better offers than what their clubs were giving them but they shrugged off the offers and stayed put.

#8. Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Lionel Messi is the current captain of Barcelona, a club he has played for in the last 14 years of his life. Messi who was born in Argentina was diagnosed with a growth hormone that inhibited his development as a child, yet his talent as a footballer was evident in those years. Barcelona signed him and flew him to Spain to take care of his medical treatment.

He played for Barcelona's youth side before making his senior debut in 2004. Messi grew in the shadows of Ronaldinho, who was the club's talisman. In 2009, Messi established himself as the club's de facto talisman starring in the club's first treble win in a season. The following years would prove to be a success for Messi as he became Europe's highest scorer in a season, Barcelona's highest scorer, and winning five Fifa Balon Dor and five FIFA World's Best player awards.

The Argentine maestro would go on to win 4 UEFA Champions League trophies. He has played a total of 641 matches and scored 556 goals.

