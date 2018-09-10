Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

One-club men: 8 players who spent their entire careers at one club

fanimah55
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.62K   //    10 Sep 2018, 02:53 IST

The game of football remains the most popular sport in the world and as such supporters share a strong bond with their clubs. Sometimes players also develop a strong bond with their own clubs and become reluctant to leave the club to another club. Such players are very rare to find in the game given the competition for players services and attractive offers given out by other rival clubs. 

However, there have been very few players who have been able to remain loyal to their clubs and have spent the entirety of their careers at only one club. Some of these players even sometimes refused attractive and better offers than what their clubs were giving them but they shrugged off the offers and stayed put.

#8. Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Lionel Messi is the current captain of Barcelona, a club he has played for in the last 14 years of his life. Messi who was born in Argentina was diagnosed with a growth hormone that inhibited his development as a child, yet his talent as a footballer was evident in those years. Barcelona signed him and flew him to Spain to take care of his medical treatment.

He played for Barcelona's youth side before making his senior debut in 2004. Messi grew in the shadows of Ronaldinho, who was the club's talisman. In 2009, Messi established himself as the club's de facto talisman starring in the club's first treble win in a season. The following years would prove to be a success for Messi as he became Europe's highest scorer in a season, Barcelona's highest scorer, and winning five Fifa Balon Dor and five FIFA World's Best player awards.

The Argentine maestro would go on to win 4 UEFA Champions League trophies. He has played a total of 641 matches and scored 556 goals.


1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Francesco Totti Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
fanimah55
ANALYST
#UCL 18/19: The journey to Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 football managers who changed the game
RELATED STORY
5 top stars condemned to deliver this season
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
5 Transfers That Could Still Shake The Footballing World...
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us