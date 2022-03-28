×
Create
Notifications

"One day it will happen" - Wayne Rooney says he got into management to land Manchester United job in the future 

Wayne Rooney harbours hopes of taking over the hot-seat at Old Trafford someday
Wayne Rooney harbours hopes of taking over the hot-seat at Old Trafford someday
Kumar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 28, 2022 05:08 PM IST
News

Former Premier League forward Wayne Rooney has explained that he harbors hopes of managing Manchester United someday.

The forward had 13 successful seasons at Manchester United in the English topflight and finished off his playing days at Derby County.

Rooney called time on his playing career to become Derby County manager in January 2021, and he has done reasonably well.

Under his guidance, Derby have managed to stay competitive despite limited resources and being docked 21 points in total for going into administration and breaching the English Football League's financial rules last year.

Wayne Rooney tells The Sun: “I got offered the interview for the Everton job, but I want to be Manchester United manager”. 🔴 #MUFC“I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen”, he added via @utdreport. https://t.co/0SNbD6VZ69

Rooney explained that he entered management to manage the Red Devils some day, but admitted that he isn't ready at the moment.

Rooney said:

"I will be honest, the whole reason for me going into management is Manchester United. I am not ready now. But I have to plan everything I do to make sure that one day it will ­happen."

Manchester United fans will hope Rooney is ready to take over in the future

Rooney was and still is a popular figure among the Old Trafford faithful after is more than a decade-long spell at the club.

He is their all-time top-scorer with 253 goals in 559 games, and is ahead of legendary figures like Denis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton and Eric Cantona.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer affair experiment did not reap the rewards, but the fans will hope Rooney fares better in the future.

The former forward has shown signs of being a good manager as he has kept his Derby County outfit competitive at a testing time for the club.

Should the Rams survive relegation this season, it would be quite an achievement for Rooney and his players.

Wayne Rooney left utd and took our winning mentality with him https://t.co/MJYWJ6lavl

Manchester United have failed to win a single league title since 2013, and are on the lookout for new managers. The club need to get their next appointment right, and it’s unlikely to be Rooney considering how inexperienced he is.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, if the former England star can make big strides in the coming years, the Red Devils might perhaps consider getting back one of the best players to have represented their club.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी