“One last dance” “Wish Neymar took the same path” - Fans react as Barcelona legend agrees deal to join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Fans are reacting in excitement to the news that Barcelona legend Luis Suarez will reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2024.

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and went on to strike a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi over the next six seasons. The 36-year-old also played alongside Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, scoring 195 goals and providing 113 assists in 283 appearances across all competitions, winning 13 major trophies.

Both Alba and Busquets have reuinted with the Argentine maestro at the Miami club.

Suarez had stints at Atletico Madrid and Nacional after leaving Barcelona in 2020, before joining Brazilian outfit Gremio in 2023. He has had a solid campaign, registering 19 goals and 16 assists in 46 appearances to date. He now seems set to join Messi in the MLS as well.

According to football reporter Roy Nemer (via Cesar Luis Merlo), Inter Miami are interested in signing Suarez in 2024 ahead of the new season which is set to commence in February. He tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

Luis Suárez to join Inter Miami. He will finish the year with Gremio and play alongside Messi in 2024. He joins Inter Miami on a one year deal with the club having the chance for an additional year. Messi and Suárez, reunited."

Fans have reacted jubilantly at the prospect of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reuniting. One fan posted:

"One last dance"

Another fan wished Neymar could have joined Inter Miami as well:

"I.. wish Neymar took the same path."

Piers Morgan believes Lionel Messi's 2023 Ballon d'Or win was 'rigged'

TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan reckons Lionel Messi's record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or win proves that the award is rigged.

The Argentine icon was crowned the victor during the 67th annual ceremony of the prestigious award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 30. The 36-year-old received the most votes from a panel of 100 journalists, beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory and won trophies at both Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. Despite his feats, Morgan, who is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, tweeted on X (via SPORTbible):

"Messi preposterously winning the Ballon d’Or this year is yet more proof that the whole ‘Golden Ball’ system is rigged. He should have won 2 fewer, @Cristiano should have won 2 more, and Haaland should have won this year. End."

Haaland had a phenomenal 2022-23 season with Manchester City and was unlucky to not win the Ballon d'Or. He scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, winning the treble in his debut season for the club.