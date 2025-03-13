"One is Messi, who for me is God" - MotoGP racer Marc Marquez names Lionel Messi and tennis legend as his 2 sporting references 

Spanish MotoGP star Marc Marquez has named Lionel Messi and Rafael Nadal as his two sporting references. The Spaniard revealed he's a Barcelona fan and billed Messi as god, claiming he wants to be like the Argentine superstar.

Marc Marquez also mentioned 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The 32-year-old praised the two sporting icons for their talent, management skills and illustrious careers. In front of the Argentine media, ahead of the next Grand Prix in Santiago, the Ducati star said, via Spanish outlet EIDesmarque:

"One is Messi, who for me is God. The other is Rafa Nadal. Messi, as a Barca fan that I am, I admire him very much. It is my reference. Rafa Nadal and Messi, in addition to the talent of both, have managed their personal life, their campaign, they are references for any young person. I would like to be Leo Messi."

Marc Marquez won both races at the 2025 MotoGP season opener in Thailand without crashing once and has arrived in Argentina for the event at Termas de Rio Hondo.

His heroes, Rafael Nadal retired from professional tennis last year after the Davis Cup Finals, and Lionel Messi currently plays for MLS side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate wins Goal of the Matchday award for the second time

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Tadeo Allende has won the Goal of the Matchday award again. The 26-year-old Argentine forward earned 50.9% of the fan votes for his goal during Inter Miami's 1-0 victory over Charlotte on Sunday, March 9.

Tadeo Allende controlled a long ball in the initial moments of the second half and then linked up with Luis Suarez to score the winner (46') for the Herons in the league fixture.

The Argentine forward also won the award after Matchday 2, earning 42.5% of the fan votes. That goal came during the Herons' 4-1 triumph over Houston Dynamo on Sunday, March 2. He scored Miami's second goal of the game by firing a left-footed strike in the top-right corner.

Allende joined Inter Miami on a season-long loan from La Liga side Celta de Vigo in January earlier this season. Since joining the Herons, the 26-year-old has scored four goals in five games.

