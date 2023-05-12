"One of them should be placed on the bench" - Former Al-Nassr player wants either Cristiano Ronaldo or 29-year-old star to be a substitute

Former Al-Nassr star Hussein Abdel-Ghani claimed that one of Cristiano Ronaldo or Anderson Talisca has to be benched. The general belief is that the duo is not compatible on the pitch.

Al-Alamy were held to a draw yet again in their latest game against Al-Khaleej as Ronaldo and Talisca started together. The statistics show that neither player has been at their best when sharing the pitch.

Speaking on the matter, former Al-Hilal goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Deayea told SBC (via GOAL Arab):

“The problem is in recruiting Talisca, and his level has been affected significantly since Cristiano came to the club.”

Former Al-Nassr full-back Hussein Abdel-Ghani agreed with the notion, adding on the matter:

“The team’s interest is the most important. Whoever declines in level should sit on the bench, whether Ronaldo or Talisca.”

He further added:

"The duo is a striking force, but until now we have not seen its real danger, and they must be well employed, or one of them should be placed on the bench."

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, Anderson Talisca was one of the few players well-known to the fans. They thought the Portuguese will form a partnership with the former Benfica star. However, that hasn't quite been the case so far.

Al-Nassr looking to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with his former Juventus manager

Al-Nassr look set to go trophyless this season. They have 57 points on the board from 26 matches and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by five points. Al-Alamy parted ways with Rudi Garcia mid-season.

Under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic is currently in charge of the team. The Riyadh-based team are reportedly looking to bring Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo played under Allegri in his first season for the Serie A giants. He scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 44 matches under Allegri. Whether a reunion in the Middle-East will take place remains to be seen.

