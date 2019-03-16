One Signing Manchester United Must Make To Become Premier League Title Contenders

Since taking over the reins in December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revived Manchester United's form, with the team recently completing a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League. Even after suffering his first Premier League loss to Arsenal last Sunday, it looks likely that the Norwegian will be named Manchester United's permanent boss.

Getting the permanent role at Old Trafford would be massive for the 46-year-old manager. However, he needs to be backed by the owners and get him the players he needs to make the Red Devils title challengers again. Although the current team looks decent, Solskjaer needs to make a few defensive changes to mould a team that can compete for top honours.

Ashley Young has been a weak link at right back for Manchester United. Although the veteran has done a good job, he has been on the back foot on many occasions due to his lack of pace. Pacy wingers like Sadio Mane, Wilfred Zaha and Alex Iwobi have given Young a headache this season. To resolve this issue, Solskjaer needs reinforcements in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has arguably been the Premier League’s best right back so far this season. Although Crystal Palace have struggled with consistency in the current campaign, Wan-Bissaka has not let his performances drop.

The 21-year-old has a rating of 7.25 from WhoScored. Wan-Bissaka's tackling and ball interception skills make him a very tough opponent even for world-class attackers. The youngster has contained the likes of Leroy Sane, Eden Hazard and Alex Iwobi in the current season.

With two assists this season, Wan-Bissaka has shown that he is a threat going forward as well. He is fast and agile, and can cause problems to opposition defences with his overlaps.

At Manchester United, the English defender can be a long-term solution for the right back position. He can compete with Diogo Dalot, with both youngsters having the quality to keep each other on their toes.

For Wan-Bissaka, a move to Old Trafford at such a young age would be massive. The 21-year-old is still young and has a lot to develop. He still has a lot of work to do on his passing and attacking decisions. Ole would be the best manager for Wan-Bissaka to work under. Playing alongside world-class players like Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, David De Gea and Victor Lindelof will enhance his skill-set.

With Manchester United already having a squad filled with quality players, signing Wan-Bissaka for the right back role has the potential to make Manchester United serious title contenders for next season, considering it was not too long ago that they were runners up in the Premier League.

