"One thing I would say" - Manchester United star Harry Maguire opens up about arrest in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire recently spoke about his arrest in Greece in 2020.

The central defender has claimed that his sister, Daisy, was approached by two men and was injected with an unknown substance before beginning to pass in and out of consciousness.

While he tried to take her to the hospital, he was instead taken into police custody and was beaten. Maguire was fearful that he had been caught up in a kidnap racket and attempted to escape.

But he was arrested and had to spend two nights in custody and was given a 21-month sentence.

In a recent interview, the Manchester United star said this about the incident:

Some people will believe me; some people won’t, But one thing I would say about Mykonos is that I have no regrets. I don’t worry about what the outcome is going to be. I don’t worry about anything to do with it because my conscience is so clear about what happened that night, The people who were there that night, there were nine of us, we all understand what went on and what happened.”

He further added that the incident made him trust people less when out in public. The Red Devils' captain added:

“I’m a lad who wants to live as normal a life as possible. I can remember at the time, when it happened, a lot of people were like, ‘Well, why hasn’t he got security following him around? He’s got enough money to do that.’ But the bottom line is, I’m on holiday with my family. I’m not on a lads’ holiday. I’m on holiday with my wife and my sister and my brother. I want to live a normal life, If I can get away without having a security guard stood beside me watching over me, then I will do. It’s not something I want, really. It’s probably made me a little more aware that I’m in the spotlight that much.”

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said there are several favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Harry Maguire is part of Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United star is expected to play a crucial role for his national team at the heart of England's defense.

Speaking about the tournament, Maguire said:

“We finished in the semi-finals and then the final. The next step is to win it, seven or eight countries who’ll really fancy their chances to be successful at the tournament.”

