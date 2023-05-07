“One of the worst experiences in my career” - When Lionel Messi made heartbreaking claim on Barcelona’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool

Four years ago today, Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates experienced a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final. The Argentine superstar opened up about the emotional impact of that night a few weeks after, calling it "one of the worst experiences in my career."

In the first leg of the semi-final at the Nou Camp, Messi scored twice to secure a 3-0 victory for Barcelona. However, in the return leg at Anfield, Liverpool mounted an incredible comeback, scoring four goals to advance to the final with a 4-3 aggregate win. It was the first time a team had overcome a three-goal deficit in a semi-final after the first leg to progress to the final.

This devastating loss came just one year after Barcelona had been eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals by Roma. They notably lost 3-0 in the second leg and crashed out on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate score.

Reports circulated that Messi was in tears in the Anfield dressing room after the match, with his hopes of matching Cristiano Ronaldo's five Champions League titles dashed.

Reflecting on the defeat a few weeks after it happened, Messi said (via This is Anfield):

"We were hit hard by it. We have to apologise for the second half of the match at Liverpool, not because of the result, but because of how it looked and that we didn’t compete. It was one of the worst experiences in my career.”

To add insult to injury, Barcelona's attempt to recover from the Anfield loss by winning the Spanish Copa del Rey ended in disappointment as well. Valencia defeated them 2-1, further compounding the heartbreak for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Barcelona prepare to sell five players in order to facilitate Lionel Messi return

In a bid to make a sensational move for Lionel Messi this summer, Barcelona are reportedly planning to sell five first-team players, according to Mundo Deportivo. Erik Garcia, Marcos Alonso, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Ferran Torres are the players set to be offloaded to facilitate the Argentine's blockbuster return.

Raphinha, who made his way to Camp Nou from Leeds United, has been at the center of transfer rumors. Former Manchester City forward Torres is also being closely watched by Aston Villa as they consider a potential move.

Lionel Messi's storied tenure at the Catalan club saw him win an astounding 10 La Liga titles and claim the prestigious Champions League trophy four times before transferring to Paris Saint-Germain. A return to Barca would surely be a monumental event for the club and its fans.

