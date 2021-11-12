"Only a fool would back against Steven Gerrard" - Jamie Carragher believes former Liverpool teammate can become a 'world-renowned' coach

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new Aston Villa manager following Dean Smith's sacking at Villa Park. Having decided on a compensation agreement with Rangers, reportedly valued at £4 million, Gerrard and his assistants Michael Beale and Gary McAllister are set to take over the empty Aston Villa post.

Aston Villa currently sit in 16th position in the Premier League, having lost five consecutive games. The new manager will have to get something out of the next matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea this December to improve their standing in the league.

While Gerrard may still be a young manager, former team-mate Jamie Carragher insists that the Liverpool legend will have no fears coming up against managers like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

"As with everything he has done since becoming my teammate in 1999, and then captain for the majority of my career, his sole professional focus will be on the task at hand - in this case turning Villa into a Premier League force again.

"His presence around the club, the aura he has and the demands he places upon himself - and expects of others - could be transformative. It is the most exciting Villa appointment in years, and brilliant for the Premier League to have a force of personality and world superstar such as Gerrard on the touchline.

"He will have no inferiority complex taking on the world-renowned coaches, that’s for sure. Only a fool would back against Gerrard eventually being seen as likewise as he takes the next major step in his management career."

A true Liverpool legend, Gerrard recently flourished with Rangers after he guided them to the Scottish title earlier this year.

B/R Football @brfootball Steven Gerrard’s Rangers went unbeaten to end Celtic’s nine-year winning streak for the Scottish title in 2020-21.



Their season was ridiculous 🏆💯 Steven Gerrard’s Rangers went unbeaten to end Celtic’s nine-year winning streak for the Scottish title in 2020-21.Their season was ridiculous 🏆💯 https://t.co/7ntJgCYTMj

Rangers were once the undisputed champions of Scotland, but the last decade had seen the side fail to win the title. Gerrard, however, overturned Celtic's rule in the Scottish Premiership, driving Rangers to take over their former pole position.

Steven Gerrard's ambitions match our own: Aston Villa CEO

Will Steven Gerrard manage Liverpool in the future?

Speaking after the appointment of the former Liverpool star, Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow noted that the Villa board were delighted with Gerrard.

Purslow also explained that his achievements with Rangers hadn't gone unnoticed:

“He took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa."

Edited by Ashwin

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aston Villa finish in the top 12 of the Premier League this season? Yes No 0 votes so far