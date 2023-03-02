Oostende vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3, 2023 

Oostende welcome Club Brugge to the Diaz Arena for a matchday 28 fixture in the Belgian Pro League on Friday (March 3).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Genk at the weekend, with Daniel Munoz, Mbwana Samatta and Joseph Paintsil finding the back of the net. Brugge, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-0 home win over Gent. Bjorn Meijer opened the scoring in the 73rd minute, while Hans Vanaken made sure of the result with an injury time penalty.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge years ago, CDK scored his first JPL goal 🤩 On this dayyears ago, CDK scored his first JPL goal 🤩 On this day 3️⃣ years ago, CDK scored his first JPL goal 🤩⚽ https://t.co/Kw9AhOY6yv

The win helped the defending champions hold on to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 27 games. Oostende, meanwhile, are second-from-bottom with 20 points to show for their efforts after 27 outings. They're six points away from safety.

Oostende vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 33 previous occasions, with Brugge leading 27-3,

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Brugge claim a 4-2 home win.

Osotende are on a 12-game winless run across competitions, losing eight.

The hosts have conceded at least twice in ten of their last 12 competitive games.

Brugge's win over Gent snapped their four-game winless run across competitions.

Four of Brugg'e last five away games have had goals at both ends.

The last six meetings between the two sides have produced at least three goals.

Oostende vs Club Brugge Prediction

Brugge have had a season to forget domestically, despite the highs of topping a UEFA Champions League group that also included Atletico Madrid. The Belgian champions are way behind in the title race, with their inconsistency seeing them struggle to cement a top-four finish.

Oostende, meanwhile, have also had troubles of their own, as they're running out of time to preserve their top-flight status.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge



Per stem schenkt Unibet €𝟏 aan het goede doel! 🥰 Welke speler mag binnenkort de Player of The Month trofee op z'n schouw zetten? 🤩Per stem schenkt Unibet €𝟏 aan het goede doel! 🥰 #POTM Welke speler mag binnenkort de Player of The Month trofee op z'n schouw zetten? 🤩✨Per stem schenkt Unibet €𝟏 aan het goede doel! 🥰 #POTM

Brugge are the favourites to claim the win, and despite their inconsistency, they should do enough to leave with all three points.

Prediction: Oostende 1-2 Club Brugge

Oostende vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes