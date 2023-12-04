Oostende vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Oostende will welcome Genk to the Diaz Arena for a Belgian Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Lierse at the same venue in the Challenger Pro League on Sunday. Eric Ocansey scored the match-winner in the 33rd minute.

Genk, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Gent in the Jupiler Pro League. Tarik Tissoudali and Yira Sor were the stars of the show as they each scored a brace, with the latter scoring a last-gasp equalizer for the visitors in the ninth minute of injury time.

The Blauw-Wit booked their spot at this stage of the Cup with a 4-0 away victory over URSL Vise in November. Oostende qualified with a 2-0 away victory over Eupen.

Oostende vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 34th meeting between the two sides. Genk have 14 wins to their name, while Oostende were victorious on 10 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Genk claimed a 3-0 home win.

Each of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Oostende's last seven games in all competitions have produced less than three goals, with five games in this sequence seeing one side fail to score.

Genk have won just one of their last six games across competitions (three losses).

Five of Genk's last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Genk have won on five of their last six visits to this stadium.

Oostende vs Genk Prediction

Oostende have struggled since their relegation from the top-flight last season and have battled relegation through most of the current campaign. However, De Kustboys eliminated a Jupiler League outfit in the last round to get to this stage and will be looking to register another scalp.

Genk, for their part, have also struggled but are the firm favorites in this tie. They also have a good recent record at this group which will boost their confidence.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Oostende 0-3 Genk

Oostende vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals