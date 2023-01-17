Oostende vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2023

Oostende will host Royal Antwerp at Diaz Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a largely difficult campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone after 20 league games played. They were beaten 2-1 by Mechelen in their last league outing and would have fancied their chances of drawing level before a second-half red card to Adedapo Awokoya scuppered their comeback hopes.

Oostende sit 16th in the league standings with just 17 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and pick up their first win of the year this week.

Royal Antwerp have since dropped off the pace after their strong start to the season but remain in the race for European football. They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last outing and could have no complaints after failing to create enough noteworthy chances to alter the result.

The visitors sit third in the league standings with 39 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Tuesday.

Oostende vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Oostende and Royal Antwerp. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Four of Oostende's five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Four of Antwerp's five league defeats this season have come away from home.

De Kustboys have the worst defensive record in the Jupiler Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 44.

Oostende vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Oostende have lost their last four league games on the bounce and their last five outings across all competitions. They have, however, picked up two wins in their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Antwerp's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and they will aim to bounce back here. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Oostende 1-3 Royal Antwerp

Oostende vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Royal Antwerp

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but two of their last seven matchups)

