Oostende vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Oostende and Standard Liege will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 31 fixture on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home defeat against Wetserlo before the international break. Kyan Vaesen opened the scoring for Westerlo in the 11t minute. Cameron McGeehan levelled matters with nine minutes to go, but Lukas Van Eenoo bagged the winner in injury time.

Liege, meanwhile, squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw against Zulte Waregem. Marlon Fossey and Noe Dussenne scored first-half goals to put their side two goals ahead. Alieu Fadera and Alioune Ndour scored in the second half to help their side claim a point.

The draw left Ronny Deila's side in seventh spot, having garnered 46 points from 30 games. Oostende, meanwhile, are 16th with 24 points to show for their efforts after 30 outings.

Oostende vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides, with Liege leading 15-11.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Liege win 1-0 at home.

Twelve of their 13 meetings hosted by Oostende have had goals at both ends. The shutout came in their most recent meeting.

Liege have conceded at least twice in five of their last six meetings.

The visitors have won just one of their last eight away games across competitions, losing twice.

Liege have scored at least twice on six of their last seven visits to Oostende.

Oostende vs Standard Liege Prediction

Standard have been inconsistent yet again this season, particularly on the road, where they have just one win in their last seven games. This inconsistent run has put their continental aspirations in danger. Oostende, meanwhile, are embroiled in a relegation battle, finding themselves three points away from safety.

Liege are winless in four games against the bottom five. The manner in which they let a two-goal lead slip against relegation-threatened Waregem before the international break highlights their struggles. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Oostende 2-2 Standard Liege

Oostende vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Standard to score over 1.5 goals

