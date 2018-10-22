Opinion: Barcelona probably regrets shipping out Paco Alcacer to Borussia Dortmund

Alcacer is in hot form at the moment

Barcelona have endured a tough time in LaLiga, as they were winless in a couple of league games till they beat Sevilla last time out by 4-2. Goals have been scarce as Luis Suarez (although scored 2 last time out) is still trying to get his goal scoring boots in order.

On the other hand, a Barcelona reject Paco Alcacer, shipped out to Borussia Dortmund on loan, is enjoying himself. Alcacer is in hot form at the moment, as he has racked up 8 goals from 5 appearances for Dortmund. Does Barcelona regret shipping him out?

Paco Alcacer joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016. He was a signing who showed a glimpse of promise, and he was tipped to be the future of Barcelona, a man destined to lead the lines for the Catalan giants after Luis Suarez, but things didn’t turn out as planned for the Spaniard.

In his maiden campaign, he made 28 appearances, with most of them coming from the bench. Yet he scored 8 goals and racked up 4 assists. It was not a bad start by any means, as any player would find it difficult to break into the starting lineup of Barcelona.

Things began to change as Ernesto Valverde took the reins at the Camp Nou. He was limited to cameo appearances, as he only bagged 992 minutes from 23 matches.

As chances dried up, Alcacer opted for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Luis Suarez is showing signs of slowing down

Since his move to the Signal Iduna Park, he has been literally on fire, as he has notched 8 goals in 5 games for the German club in all competitions. The highlight of the lot being Alcacer scoring a hat-trick against Augsburg after coming on from the bench.

The former Valencia man is yet to nail down a permanent starting berth at Dortmund. If he continues in the form he is right now, it’s just a matter of time before he makes the number 9 role his own.

With Jadon Sancho and Alcacer in good form, things are looking good for Dortmund (not forgetting Reus). On the other hand, Barcelona is missing a man with his poacher boots on at the moment.

At 31, Luis Suarez is showing signs of slowing down. It certainly looks like Barcelona made a mistake by letting Paco Alcacer go.