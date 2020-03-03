Opinion: Bruno Fernandes has infused some much-needed creativity to Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

New signing Bruno Fernandes, who arrived at Old Trafford in the January transfer window, reportedly for a whopping sum of $60.4 million, has taken no time to make his presence felt at the Stretford End. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already singing praises of him in press conferences and the fans of the Red Devils believe that they have unearthed a genius.

Having already bagged the Manchester United Player of the Month award for February, Fernandes, with his extremely impressive performances, may also have one hand on the Player of the Year award.

The Portuguese, who was very highly rated during his tenure at Sporting CP, has left no one in English football in any doubt why it was so. He can create chances out of nowhere and give pinpoint passes to his teammates whenever they demand the ball.

Fernandes has also shown, as he did against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, that he can convert balls given to him with elan. In the match in question, he smashed a good pass from Nemanja Matic powerfully past the outstretched hands of the diving Jordan Pickford. That was the equaliser after United had conceded a shoddy goal in the opening minutes of the game.

Fernandes already has 3 goals and 2 assists to his name for Manchester United and one can say with certainty that he is only going to add to his tally. Manchester United had, for long, lacked an artistic midfielder of his calibre and he has infused some much-needed creativity into the side.

The role which was earlier fulfilled by Juan Mata in parts and Paul Pogba (although inconsistently), has suited the number 18 from Maia. Manchester United's fans already have their fantasies piqued imagining what havoc the Pogba-Fernandes duo will wreak when the former gets fit enough to start a game.

Fernandes' ability to know exactly where the opposition are stationed allows him greater freedom to provide balls to his attack-minded teammates like Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial. His awareness of the positioning of others allows him to dictate terms at his own will and let the ball at his feet do all the talking.

Fernandes' long balls are world class and his delivery from set-pieces, be it from corners or free-kicks, deadly. The Portuguese is the player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's fans have been wishing for a long time and they must now build their team around him.

