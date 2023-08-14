Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo means business in 2023-24

It would probably be fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's 2022-23 season was the most challenging season of his storied and illustrious football career. The calendar year 2022 was particularly challenging for Cristiano Ronaldo on and off the pitch.

In April, he very sadly confirmed that his son had passed during childbirth. On the pitch this was followed by a disappointing end to his first season back with Manchester United. They finished sixth in the league and missing out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Contract termination at Manchester United and World Cup struggles

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

For a man who had dominated Europe's top club competition for over a decade, winning it a remarkable five times, not participating wasn't good enough. Cristiano Ronaldo did everything possible to extricate himself from Old Trafford, culminating in that controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, which saw him heavily critizise the club's hierarchy, the playing squad and the manager, Erik ten Hag.

This resulted in the mutual termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, heading in to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This competition started well for him as he scored a penalty in Portugal's opening match against Ghana to become the first male player in history to score in five different World Cups.

However, the tournament would soon sour for him. Dropped for the last 16 clash against Switzerland, he could only watch on as his replacement in the starting line-up Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in a thumping 6-1 victory. He was therefore left on the bench again for the quarter final which ended with a shock 1-0 defeat to tournament surprise package Morocco.

This defeat was further compounded for Cristiano Ronaldo as his rival Lionel Messi went on to win the tournament with Argentina.

Fresh start for Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain v Al-Nassr - Pre-Season Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players to ever grace the game, was very much in need of a new home and a fresh start and he would find it in Saudi Arabia. Signing for Al Nassr, for a contract which reportedly made him the highest paid footballer in the world, he would settle relatively quickly in his new environment. The superstar scored 14 goals in 19 matches, and adding two assists.

However, just like he had the previous season, he would once again finish without lifting a trophy. Al Nassr finished second in the league and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Kings Cup and the Super Cup. In all competitions at club level he would finish the season with just 17 goals and four assists - low numbers by his high standards.

However, it has started to feel though that the tide is now turning for Cristiano Ronaldo. It began with Portugal. Many expected him to retire after the World Cup, but new manager Roberto Martinez has welcomed him with open arms and the veteran rewarded the coach's faith with five goals in four Euro 2024 qualifiers.

A rest and then a good pre-season has then seen him get off to a flyer in the 2023-24 season. The Portugese superstar was the driving force behind Al Nassr's first-ever Arab Champions Cup triumph, scoring six goals in six games. This tally included two goals in the final against Al Hilal including the equaliser and the winner.

It can be fairly concluded that Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly still as hungry for trophies as ever and success in Saudi Arabia will be incredibly important to his legacy. There has always been that one aspect where the icon has bested Messi. He has excelled in different leagues across Europe, winning major trophies in Spain, England, Italy and now Saudi Arabia.

In his first press conference as an Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo stated that he had conquered Europe. He looks as hungry as ever to do the same with Al Nassr in 2023-24 and is on course to conquer the Middle East.