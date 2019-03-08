Opinion: Firing Manchester United's odd man out

Venkat Harish FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 597 // 08 Mar 2019, 13:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United have been on fire since Ole took over

Manchester United are on fire since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took up the job. Two months back, naming the best starting eleven of Manchester United was a challenge for any football pundit around the world. No one in the world knew which player was playing well.

If the same challenge is tabled today, the task is still difficult. The difficulty today will be which XI to chose from the well-performing group of twenty players. Despite the tough situation, all fans will find one task to be easy. That is to leave out Alexis Sanchez.

The two months in which almost all Manchester United players rose to high levels of football, one player in Alexis resisted to come out from Jose Mourinho Era. With the new injury keeping him out for six weeks, his position as a first choice substitute and starter up front in low profile games may well be grabbed by someone else.

We all saw how Lukaku made the most from the absence of Lingard and Martial. MacTominay, Pereira, and Fred too showed their worth in the midfield. Academy kids are knocking the door hard for a place in starting lineups.

All the current injured players were out when the manager needed them the most. But injury of Alexis was never a talking point because his presence had no impact on the team. His performances never reflected the legacy he earned in Arsenal. After six weeks, when he returns from injury, he may well find himself among the third choice players.

The first choice front three of Manchester United from now on will be among Rashford, Lukaku, Martial, and Lingard. Mata can make into the eleven in low profile matches when he returns from injury. The midfielders like MacTominay and Pereira have shown that they are ready to take up any position in attack. Adding to this group will be young guns like Mason, Garner, and Chung who already had a lot of praise form their manager.

Alexis should work harder and prove a lot from the small chances which he may get in the future. If not, it may well be curtains to his short Manchester United stay.

Advertisement