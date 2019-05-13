Opinion: Is it possible to completely revamp Manchester United?

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 May 2019

Manchester United have been below poor.

Manchester United sunk to a further low on Sunday, when they were defeated 2-0 by already-relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford on the final day of the Premier League season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked helplessly on as Nathaniel Mendez Laing nailed two for the side from Wales (one from a dubious penalty conceded by Diogo Dalot and another from a lackadaisical defensive effort by Manchester United's centre-halves.)

It looked as if everything that could go wrong for Manchester United, went wrong. To take just the one point from their final two league matches against two sides who have already been relegated is utterly embarrassing. The efforts Manchester United's top stars have put in during these games have been underwhelming. They have shown that they do not hurt nor do they care for the fans' sentiments at all.

Ashley Young, who is, rather ominously, the captain of the Red Devils, displayed so poor a performance on Sunday that fans would rather have watched an Under-19 player from the Academy in his place. Young has shown time and again that he cannot cross the ball and who knows what defensive skills he shows in practice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep picking him time and again at right back.

Manchester United's problems do not lie with Ashley Young alone. David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been equally poor all season and this is no time for Solskjaer to rest on their laurels. The manager of the Red Devils had already hinted that the fans may have seen the last of some players in a United shirt after the Huddersfield game and sure enough, first eleven stars Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez had no place in the side for the game against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Manchester United must begin with a complete revamp of their squad. Emotion must take a backseat for the moment and players like Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba made to leave if they are not completing the whole picture at Old Trafford.

Fans would not mind youngsters from the academy be given a go, but to see the so-called 'stars' of the game take home more than 300,000 pounds week after week from the fan's hard-earned money and give performances which show that they do not care for the club at all will rightly incense them.