Opinion: It's finally time to leave Nemanja Matic out

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Nov 2018, 18:00 IST

Nemanja Matic's performances over the last couple of weeks have been heartbreaking

It had become an eyesore. For those accustomed to him making big runs in stopping opposition attacks, it was shocking. For those used to seeing the big man divert play from the opposition's reach and change the tempo within the blink of an eye, it was more than distressing. Yes, Nemanja Matic's performance against Bournemouth in Manchester United's 1-2 win deserved more brickbats than bouquets.

It was discerning to see Matic run behind the ball at all times and fail to get it back. In Manchester United's loss to Juventus in the Champions League, he had allowed Paulo Dybala away from his grasp, who in turn tapped in a simple shot to score the only goal that was scored in the match. On Saturday, he frequently lost tackles with Lewis Cook and allowed David Brooks to run free. Matic had zero control over the midfield and if not for Anthony Martial's personal brand of magic, United would have been in deep trouble.

The stats say it all- Matic has made just 10 tackles, 6 interceptions and blocked one shot this year. He has won as many duels as he has lost. Clearly, something is missing and Manchester United need to find an answer as soon as they can. What has also changed this year is that Matic is playing alongside Paul Pogba and Fred, both attack-minded players in the centre of midfield which makes him the only one to shield the defenders. The pressure and expectation on him have increased.

What had been working so well for Matic last season was that he was not afraid to make the bad tackles or put in a yard or two for Manchester United. This season, it seems that something has been missing. Maybe if he was paired with Marouane Fellaini at the back of the midfield, he would get more time on the ball to compose himself and allow Chris Smalling and Co. some breathing space, but that would go against the philosophy that Jose Mourinho is trying to imbibe at the club.

Players who don the central midfielder's role at rival clubs such as Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, Granit Xhaka and Fernandinho have thrived while Matic has constantly battled both the ball and himself at Manchester United. He is a class act, though and there is nothing to be held against the giant Serbian.

Matic is one of Mourinho's most trusted lieutenants and the architect of Manchester United's fledgeling passing game. However, he has lost the link between the attack and defence innumerable times this season and that is simply unacceptable.

Marouane Fellaini's unavailability may have tied Jose Mourinho's hands a bit but it wouldn't do much harm in bringing in youngsters Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira or even play Ander Herrera or Fred in a deeper role. Matic must regain the silken touch which had made him so dangerous in his first year at United or risk losing his place in the side.