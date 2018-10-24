Opinion: It's too early to consider Arsenal as serious title contenders

Unai Emery during his sides impressive 3-1 win over Leicester City on Monday evening

On Monday evening, we saw Arsenal play some scintillating football reminding us of what they are actually capable of. But as much as it is true that Arsenal are on a great winning run, it needs to be kept in mind that the opposition they have faced isn't the kind that Arsenal are usually challenged by.

They got off to a rocky start with the defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea. Although they lost to Chelsea, I actually thought they improved a great deal from the first game. From then onwards, they have actually maintained a really good pace with the teams at the top of the table.

Arsenal's last loss was to Chelsea in the Premier League

They are only 2 points behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. Arsenal this season have got 21 points off of 9 games, their best since the 13-14 season (22 from 9) where they spent a majority of the time at the top of the table, albeit with a lot of caveats. But still, fans have a lot of cheer about this season.

They have welcomed new manager Unai Emery after Arsene Wenger stepped down last season. They have every reason to believe that this season might be a little different when it comes to the Premier League. The fans want nothing more than to see their team challenge for a trophy that they have last won almost 14 years ago and last challenged a decade ago.

Since then, I am going to confidently say that Arsenal have never really challenged for the Premier League for the whole season. Yes, we had flashes here and there but that wasn't enough.

Aubameyang and Lacazette form a lethal partnership in the Arsenal attacking line

The most exciting thing right now about Arsenal is the attack line they have got. They have an embarrassment of riches in attack. Any team would be jealous when you have an option like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to come from the bench. He has been on fire recently and the partnership of him and Lacazette could go on to be a fruitful one.

Alex Iwobi is turning up his game in recent weeks and it was pleasantly surprising to see what he can actually do. Mesut Ozil right now is going through a form where he looks unstoppable and a man with all the confidence to help propel this team forward. Arsenal will hope that he stays in this form because they are going to need him at his best if they want to challenge on all fronts.

Arsenal next play Sporting Lisbon on Thursday before they are back in action against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. These two games are going to be difficult for them but if Arsenal are at their best, they have every chance of getting everything out of them.

After that, they are in League Cup action at home against Blackpool before meeting Liverpool in what I think is going to be one of the games of the season.

Arsenal look very exciting to watch this season but the fans should understand to not have too many expectations in the first season of a new manager. I genuinely think that winning the Europa League or the FA Cup coupled with a Top 4 finish is actually a good first season for Unai Emery. But most of all, I want to see Arsenal challenge for the title as much as possible and avoid the usual mid-season choking that we all are so familiar with.

As much as the fans will love to see Arsenal become the champions but it is better to get excited a bit cautiously.