Opinion: Its been a renaissance season for Anthony Martial so far

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
26 Oct 2018, 10:20 IST

Anthony Martial is back to his best, but has a long way to go
Anthony Martial is back to his best, but has a long way to go

Reports suggest that Anthony Martial, Manchester United's French winger, wants to sign a new long-term contract in the coming days. How different is this from times when it was suggested that he had lost all love for the club and wanted out as soon as possible?

Let us not go too far back, only to the pre-season tour that United went through in the USA, when Martial left midway to attend the birth of his child and couldn't make it back in time, and was blasted by manager Jose Mourinho for shrugging his responsibilities towards the team.

Mourinho wasn't too far off the mark, because with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford taking extended breaks after their exploits in the World Cup, he had to start with Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata, as his strikers in those pre-season games.

What he could have done better though, was take the matter to Martial personally, and settle it one on one. It was one of those situations which suggested that the Portuguese great had lost his man management skills.

Newspaper reports flashed across all forms of media to suggest that there was unrest within the Manchester United ranks, and that Martial would be looking for a new club very soon.

He had failed to become Jose Mourinho's favourite until recently
He had failed to become Jose Mourinho's favourite until recently

Flash forward three months later, and the man in question is one of the most vital members of this United team, one without whom the team cannot possibly thrive. So what has brought about this change?

Martial, purchased from AS Monaco in the year 2015 by then United manager Louis van Gaal, instantly proved his worth in a game against Liverpool, but has blown hot and cold since.

He had failed to become Jose Mourinho's favourite until recently, and the poor string of performances he has had prior means that one cannot blame the manager either.

This season, Martial has rediscovered himself. Out to prove his critics wrong, the Frenchman has added speed and guile to his armoury. He can take on a defender, and then another, and then another with remarkable ease and grace. It is one of the most brilliant sights to see in football when two Frenchmen in the United side - Martial and Pogba decide to showcase the magic they have.

He brings speed to the United left wing, and by no means is Martial a weakling aerially. What is especially heartening is the way he can curl the ball, and the finishes he offers are sometimes too hard to believe. The Frenchman is as good with the ball as he is without it.

Bringing United back from the dead against Newcastle, and starting a renaissance against Chelsea, Anthony Martial is truly back to his best. Now all that remains is for Jose Mourinho to support him, give him all the love he needs, and watch him transform into a world-class winger.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
